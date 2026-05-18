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JCO's death during firing practice in Maharashtra: Police seek custody of accused Major

JCO's death during firing practice in Maharashtra: Police seek custody of accused Major

Published on: May 18, 2026 02:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Wardha, The Wardha police in Maharashtra have requested the Central Ammunition Depot , Pulgaon, to hand over the custody of Major Manan Tiwari, booked for allegedly shooting a Junior Commissioned officer during a firing practice, officials said on Monday.

JCO's death during firing practice in Maharashtra: Police seek custody of accused Major

Defence Security Corps Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand, died during an "incident" at the Pulgaon firing range in Wardha on May 15, they said.

Following the incident, the CAD authorities took Major Tiwari into custody.

Based on a complaint by Lance Naik Birsingh Dhami, who was present at the firing butt, the Pulgaon police registered an FIR against Major Tiwari on May 15 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 .

As per the FIR, Major Tiwari and Sub Maj Khand were present at the firing butt, where training was going on.

Between 8 am and 8.20 am during the practice at the firing butt, Major Tiwari allegedly shot dead Subedar Major Khand by firing on his left eye with his INSAS 5.56 gun. The jawans there arrested Major Tiwari, while police also reached and sent the body to the hospital, the FIR said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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