Duo who fled with jeweller’s 42 lakh arrested from Rajasthan

Mumbai: Two persons were arrested on Monday from Jalore, Rajasthan, for allegedly fleeing with ₹42 lakh from a jeweller who paid the amount as an advance to buy new gold ornaments.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the accused is identified as Hukum Singh. The police have kept the identity of the other under wraps as their investigation is still on.

“We have recovered more than half of the stolen booty,” Mohit Garg, deputy commissioner of police of Zone II, said. The duo were produced before a local court and were brought to the city on transit remand and will reach Mumbai on Tuesday.

The victim, Manish Soni, has a jewellery shop in Zaveri Bazar, south Mumbai and lives in Chembur. According to the police, Soni visits jewellery exhibitions to buy new designs for his customers and from May 19 to 21, he was in Hyderabad to showcase his gold designs in one such exhibition at the ‘Hitech Exhibition Centre.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Soni met Singh in the exhibition, where the latter claimed that he have a gold shop in the Kalbadevi area and supplied ornaments based on the design and orders from jewellers in the area. “During the discussion, the accused took names of several jewellers whom the victim also knew so they exchanged their mobile numbers,” said an officer from LT Marg Police Station.

Singh had shown his gold ornaments and the victim liked one of the designs worth ₹50 lakh, the officer said, adding, “Soni called the accused on May 22 after returning from Hyderabad. He offered to pay ₹42 lakh and promised him that the remaining amount of ₹8 lakh would be paid on receipt of the ornaments. The accused agreed and sent his aide, Ayushyaman, to collect the money.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the same day, at 3:30pm, Ayushyaman came to his shop, the officer said. He added that Soni made Ayushyaman and Singh talk over the phone to get confirmation.

“After confirmation, Soni handed over ₹42 lakh. Later, to know the whereabouts of the jewellery, Soni called the duo and found that both their mobile phones were switched off. Upon realising that he had been cheated, Soni approached the police and filed a complaint on May 23,” added the police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON