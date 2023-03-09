JNPA offers soft-skill development initiative to Vadhavan locals

Mumbai: In a move that is being criticised by some environmentalists and locals, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has tied up with the Bombay Custom Brokers Association (BCBA) to spread the word of future employment opportunities for people residing around the proposed Vadhavan Port, in the eco-sensitive Dahanu taluka.

According to an official statement from JNPA that has been doing the rounds on social media, their aim is to “provide information on the employment opportunity to the regional population, and if interested train in various skills and trades.”

“One such opportunity is available in Custom clearance services and other supporting services for customs goods clearances at port and port ecosystem. It is understood from BCBA that large number of employment (opportunities) is available for the educated and semi-educated in these services,” the statement continues, inviting prospective candidates to submit their contact details for future reference.

“This is a soft initiative for skill development, in advance of the port actually coming up,” said a senior JNPA official, seeking anonymity. They also clarified that the JNPA itself will not be hiring these candidates.

“Custom house agents are licensed directly by the Customs departments. It is a specialised skill that requires experience in chartered accountancy, or an MBA, or some such. However, each agent typically works with four to five assistants who help with data entry, vetting documents, and so on. They earn typically between 15 to 20,000 rupees per month,” the official added.

“BCBA will provide orientation to all interested candidates. The candidate will be informed about the job opportunities and nature of assignment they have to perform and they can prefer job locations near to their homes. The programme will benefit all the educated youths who want to make a career in Blue Collar Job and start a new life,” JNPA’s public message continues. The same is available on the official website of Vadhavan Port.

Environmentalists and locals opposed to this pointed out that JNPA is yet to obtain environmental clearance for the project from the Centre, and an NOC from the Supreme Court appointed Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA), which has previously deemed the project to be “wholly impermissible and illegal”.

“This is a clear attempt to divide and rule. JNPA is trying to create vested interests among locals for a project that will harm our immediate environment in the long run,” said Vaibhav Vaze, secretary of the Vadhavan Bunder Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti.

Sunil Davane, former assistant inspector with the Sagari Police in Mumbai, who lives near Vadhavan and practices artisan fishing in his retirement, said, “We are extremely self-sufficient here. We catch our own fish, rear our own chicken, grow our own vegetables and rice. Sujhalam or sufalam, we are not dependent on anyone and don’t need these jobs.”

Not everyone feels this way, however. Mayur Vartak, a resident of nearby Tarapur village who has applied for JNPA’s initiative, said, “My father is a farmer, but I have done by MSc in organic chemistry. I have to travel all the way to Borivali every day, where I work at food manufacturing facility. There are no jobs for me closer to home. I applied for this because it will save me four to five hours of travel time every day.”