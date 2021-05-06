Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Jobs, admissions already granted under Maratha quota safeguarded
Jobs, admissions already granted under Maratha quota safeguarded

More than 3,000 Maratha youths who have completed the recruitment process and hundreds of medical admissions secured before the Supreme Court put an interim stay on Maratha quota on September 9, 2020, have been safeguarded by the top court while quashing reservation for the community
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Maharashtra government, after opening up recruitment process, which was frozen for years ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had recruited more than 3,000 youth under 13% Maratha reservation in jobs. Some of them had not received appointment letters though the recruitment process was completed when the Supreme Court announced the interim stay last year. The state government had sought the clarity on it from the top court.

Similarly, many college admissions were stalled halfway due to the interim order but during the first round of admission, students were admitted under the quota.

“The SC on Wednesday clarified that the admissions and jobs secured before the interim stay have been safeguarded. We will have to check about the cases in which the appointment orders were not issued due to the interim order. Today’s order has also cleared the air on the recruitment done under quota in 2014 under law enacted by the then Congress government,” an official said.

