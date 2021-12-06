Juvenile sent to children’s home for beheading sister

Mumbai/Pune: The juvenile justice board of Aurangabad district on Monday sent a 17-year-old boy to a children’s home for beheading his 19-year-old sister on Sunday reportedly as punishment for marrying a man of her choice. A local court sent his 38-year-old mother to police custody for assisting her son in the crime. The juvenile accused reportedly displayed the severed head of his sister to the neighbours and clicked a selfie with it. The police have seized the mobile in which the photo was clicked and preliminary investigation revealed that the accused deleted the picture.

“The head of the 19-year-old sister by decapitated by her younger brother in the kitchen as she prepared tea for them. After the gruesome incident, the accused brother and his mother took a selfie with the head. We have seized the mobile phone and it will be sent for forensic analysis for recovering the deleted picture which will be used as a crucial piece of evidence in the court,” superintendent of police Nimit Goyal said.

After beheading the victim, the 17-year-old and his mother hacked the victim to death and then surrendered at the Viajapur police. The victim’s husband was in the house when the murder occurred and managed to escape though the juvenile also sought to attack him. The woman was reportedly pregnant.

“We have arrested the mother-son duo for murder. We are verifying the claims of the neighbours and trying to establish the sequence of events. The accused’s phone has been seized to check if he had clicked any photos or selfies,” a police officer with Vaijapur station said.

The police said that the victim had married her husband, whom she had met while in junior college, in June.

Vaijapur sub division officer Kailash Prajapati said that the victim’s family had registered a missing complaint after she had eloped in June. “She had a registered marriage on June 21 and the couple presented themselves at Vaijapur police station. Since then, she had been staying with her husband in Ladgaon. It was a marriage of her choice and they had informed the police about their marriage.”

Last week, the victim’s mother visited her in an attempt at reconciliation.

The mother and her juvenile son returned to the victim’s home on Sunday while she was working in the field near her home alongside her mother-in-law. Seeing her family members, the victim rushed to greet them and went into the house to prepare tea for them.

While she was pouring out the tea, her brother and mother attacked her. The brother used a sickle that he had concealed in his shirt to sever the victim’s head. The victim’s husband went running to the kitchen after hearing the noise, and saw his wife’s body. The 17-year-old tried to attack him too, but the husband managed to escape. His statement to the police helped them piece together the sequence of events.

