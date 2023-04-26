60-year-old man loses 8.20 lakh in sextortion

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old Kalina man allegedly lost ₹ 8.20 lakh to cyber frauds in a sextortion scam.

According to the Vakola police, the senior citizen, who runs a sound systems business, came across a video of a naked woman on YouTube. “When he clicked on it, he received a notification, asking him if he wanted to live chat with the woman seen in the video. On clicking the notification, he received a video call in which a woman was seen naked, who asked the man to remove his clothes as well,” a police officer said.

Thereafter, the complainant got a call from a person, who identified himself as a police officer. The ‘police officer’ informed the man that the woman with whom he spent time on the video call had died by suicide by drinking poison as her family members had caught her chatting with the complainant.

The man believed the fake officer as his profile photo was in uniform and name also showed police officer Vikram on Truecaller app.

“The ‘police officer’ then informed him that they will have to arrest the complainant. As there was a marriage scheduled in the complainant’s family, he got scared and kept paying the fake police officer whatever amounts he demanded to avoid the purported police action,” the police officer added.

“The fake cop gave the complainant various bank accounts and asked him to transfer the money. Finally, the man narrated the episode to a friend, who told him that he should approach the police as he was being cheated and should not worry about any defamation. Accordingly, the 60-year-old approached us,” the police officer said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

“The amount was sent in nine transactions. We will write to banks to get details about the accused,” the police said.