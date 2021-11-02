Kalyan Dombivli civic body allows fireworks stalls to be set up at 12 open spaces ahead of Diwali

Ahead of the Festival of Lights, the fire department of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has given the nod to set up firecrackers stalls at open spaces in its vicinity. KDMC has given the permission to 135 stalls in total across the Kalyan-Dombivli city at several open spaces.

These stalls are only allowed in the open grounds while the civic body has prohibited them in other places like busy markets or any random shops.

“We have given permission to the stalls to be put up in specific open spaces only. Apart from this, none will be allowed in other places. The civic ward officers will act against any other stalls that are operating illegally in the city in order to ensure that the fire safety norms are followed during the festival,” said an officer KDMC.

As per the KDMC, the stalls are allowed at open grounds like Yashwant Rao Chavan in Rambaug Kalyan (W), Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari ground at Adharwadi Kalyan (W), Dadasaheb Gaikwad ground Kalyan (E), Bhagshala ground in Dombivli (W). In total, the permission for stalls is given at 12 open spaces across Kalyan and Dombivli.

“Even though the civic body has given the permission for stalls at specific grounds, there are many hawkers and shopkeepers selling crackers in busy station and market areas. The festival is already here and the civic body has not taken any action against them till now,” said Rakesh Jain, 30, a resident of Shivaji Chowk Kalyan (W).