Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation supplies organic fertilizers from wet waste generated in city

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has started supplying the compost produced out of wet waste in the city limits directly to the farmers. It is utilising the trucks in which vegetables arrive at the APMC market in Kalyan to send the fertilizers.

“The idea is to ensure that the farmers are benefited from the fertilizers that do not have any chemical content and are of best quality. Presently, we are not charging for this. However, now that it is successful, we will charge some amount in the coming days,” said Ramdas Kokare, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

The idea of producing fertilizers was initiated in May 2020 when the KDMC imposed the Zero Waste Mission in the city. Through the two waste composting plants set up in Umbarde and Barave, the civic body has managed to generate 10,000 metric tons of fertilizers in the last one year. KDMC has been receiving demands for the fertilizers from Pune, Nashik, Solapur and other parts of the State, claimed Kokare.

As per KDMC, at least 70 metric tons of fertilizer is generated daily. It takes around 25-30 days to produce the fertilizers.

Swati Kale Shingade, 39, a farmer from Baramati, said, “I was searching for a supplier for organic fertilizers when I came to know that KDMC was supplying them to farmers. I approached them. I have managed to get two tons of this fertilizer.”

Shingade is the vice-president for Maha Organic and Residue-Free Farmers Association (MORFA), an NGO. He has plans to take these fertilizers to the State level and ensure to reach out to more farmers with these organic fertilizers.

“We want to work towards having more civic bodies generating organic fertilizers. We will sign an MOU with all the civic bodies and help sell the fertilizers to the farmers across the State. We are presently using the fertilizers to check the results. Once the output is derived, we will ensure the organic fertilizers reach the maximum farmers,” she added.

