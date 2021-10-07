Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan GRP hand over runaway teen girl, 2 males from National Capital to Delhi Police
mumbai news

Kalyan GRP hand over runaway teen girl, 2 males from National Capital to Delhi Police

On questioning by the Kalyan GRP, the girl and two males admitted that they had run away from Delhi; the Delhi Police had a kidnapping case registered after the girl had gone missing
Runaway teenage girl from Delhi and her two male friends were handed over to a team from Delhi Police by Kalyan GRP. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 04:27 PM IST
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane

The presence of mind shown by a Ticket Checker (TC) aboard an express train resulted in a runaway teenage girl from Delhi being reunited with her parents earlier this week. The girl, along with her two male friends, was handed over to a team from the Delhi Police on Wednesday.

According to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP), the 15-year-old girl, along with her two friends, both in their early 20s, was travelling on board the Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central Express on Monday. The train was nearing Kalyan when the TC approached the trio and asked for their tickets. While they had tickets, they seemed scared and the TC smelled a rat. He asked them where they were coming from, where they were going to and the purpose of their visit to Mumbai. When the trio could not answer even simple questions such as these, he called up the GRP.

“We sent a team to take the trio into our custody when the train reached Kalyan. After some questioning, the trio finally admitted that they had run away from home and gave us their addresses. We called up the Delhi Police and found that a kidnapping case had been registered after the girl had gone missing. We apprised the Delhi Police of the fact that we had the girl in our custody,” senior police inspector Valmik Shardul, Kalyan GRP said.

RELATED STORIES

He added that the girl was in a relationship with one of the two boys accompanying her and they had eloped with the intention of getting married in Mumbai. The other boy, who is their friend, decided to come along because he wanted to look for work in Mumbai.

“As the girl is a minor, she was presented before the Child Welfare Committee and handed over to them till Wednesday, when a team with the Delhi Police reached Kalyan. Meanwhile, the two boys stayed in our custody and all the three were handed over on Wednesday. No case has been filed with us in this regard,” Shardul said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uddhav Thackeray, others visit temples as religious places reopen in Maharashtra

Religious places in Maharashtra to reopen from today

Bombay high court nod to state-appointed panel to take charge of Shri Saibaba Sansthan

2 junior MBMC engineers arrested for conspiring to kill executive engineer
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP