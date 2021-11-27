Kalyan RTO approves hike in auto fares

Commuters in and around Kalyan will have to pay more for auto rickshaws as the Kalyan Regional Transport Office (RTO) has approved the revised fares proposed by the auto unions.

The fare for the nearest route is the same as before while the fare for long routes has been hiked by ₹1- ₹3.

“This hike was introduced last year by the state transport ministry. However, due to the lockdown, it was not imposed then. Now, since the transportation is back to normal, the revised fares will be imposed in Kalyan RTO jurisdiction,” Tanaji Chavan, regional transport officer, Kalyan.

Cities like Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Murbad and Titwala fall under Kalyan RTO. The revised fares would be applicable for all these cities. Meanwhile, the RTO has also invited suggestions and objections before December 4.

Although the auto rickshaw unions have approved the hike for long distances, some are not satisfied with the decision for short distances.

“There is no hike for short distances, and this has led to disagreement among several auto drivers. A meeting will be held with the RTO on Monday to discuss the same,” said Santosh Navale, representative of Kalyan auto rickshaw driver and owner union.

The new fare for auto rickshaw, for instance, from Ganpathi Chowk to Katemanivali Naka, which is around 0.9km is ₹9 by share auto and by meter is ₹21. Earlier, it was ₹10 by share auto and ₹18 by meter for the same route.

“Now, when the fare by share auto is ₹9, there will be a conflict between the passenger and auto driver for ₹1 change. The RTO should also consider a hike for the short rates as, in Kalyan, most people opt for share autos and no meter autos ply in the city,” said Rakesh Gupta, 29, an auto driver from Kalyan (E).

