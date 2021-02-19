Kalyan-Dombivli civic body conducts surprise checks at crowded places as Covid cases rise

In order to tackle the increasing number of Covid cases in the city, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief has issued directives that any area with more than 25 Covid cases will be declared as containment zone and action will be taken if any event is held with more than 50 people and hotels operate with more than half the capacity.

The Covid norms are intensified with the spike in the number of cases in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli. KDMC recorded around 130 cases in the last two days, compared to 50 to 80 daily cases since the last few weeks. KDMC recorded 146 new cases on Friday. The total positive cases recorded in KDMC so far is 65,706. The total number of deaths so far is 1,050 with none on Friday.

A team of senior officials has been formed to tackle the increase in the number of cases. The KDMC chief, Vijay Suryavanshi, also conducted a surprise check at crowded places like markets and shops to survey the situation.

Suryavanshi said, “We have identified crowded spots in the city and will be keeping checks on them to avoid overcrowding. We have intensified action against those not wearing masks and fined around 200 people on Thursday. Apart from those not wearing masks, action will also be taken against the organiser of events, where more than 50 people are present while hotels running more than 50 per cent capacity will also be penalised.”

The areas with more than 25 Covid cases shall be termed as containment zones and the ward officers will carry out contact tracing in the ratio 1:20.

Suryavanshi added, “The medical officer will ensure that antigen testing is being carried out at railway stations, for traders, hawkers and other essential workers. The team of officers will also check all the Covid beds facilities, CT- scan centres and carry out RT-PCR tests for such patients. A structural audit of temporarily built Covid hospital in Kalyan-Dombivli will also be carried by the city engineer.”