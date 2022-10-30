Kanjurmarg dumping ground: BMC to install culverts to save dying mangroves

Mumbai: In an attempt to prevent further deterioration of mangrove cover within the limits of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to install twin culverts under the existing concrete road that borders the landfill.

This will help channel the tidal water from the nearby Thane Creek directly to the mangroves. The solution was initially suggested by the state forest department’s mangrove cell, and was also approved by the Maharashtra State Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in September.

An official with the BMC’s solid waste management department, said, “The presence of mangroves around the dumping site was recorded in the initial environment impact assessment (EIA) for the project. There are patches both on the east and west of the landfill. The construction of an approach road around the dump has obstructed flow of saline water to the eastern patch, and the mangrove growth is suffering there. We are going to build culverts under the road so that the trees have enough water. It is being done to comply with High Court orders on mangrove protection.”

The project is expected to cost a little above ₹4 crore and will be executed within the next six to eight months. According to a proposal submitted by the BMC to the MCZMA, “The dumping ground side of the existing road shows sparse mangrove vegetation with short trees as compared to the creek side of the existing road which shows dense vegetation with tall mangrove trees. Maintaining the free flow of the creek water in sparse mangrove regions is necessary for the growth of the trees. The proposed culverts are expected to provide free flow of the creek water through narrow channels of sub-creeks which would aid the growth of mangrove trees and increase the density of the vegetation in this region.”

The establishment of a dumpsite in Kanjurmarg, on the banks of the Thane Creek, has long been criticised by environmentalists over possible damage to the area’s mangrove ecology. In recent years, the vegetation on the dump’s eastern side has grown sparser, with several trees turning brown or dying after being cut off from the network of creeks referenced above. BMC officials pointed out that they had initially floated tenders for the construction of these two culverts in 2019 after environmentalists raised the issue of dying mangroves, but the project could not be executed due to a lack of bidders.