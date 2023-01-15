KEM contractual employee forges fitness certificate, arrested

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was arrested recently for allegedly issuing a medical fitness certificate in which he forged a doctor’s handwriting and signature after issuing case papers (a form to initiate any action in government medical centres) in KEM Hospital. The accused is identified as Kashinath Shrivardhankar.

As per the police, Dipesh Zhalte – a Malad resident – applied for his deceased mother’s job in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the first week of January, he visited the KEM Hospital for a fitness certificate and met Shrivardhankar.

The accused told Zhalte that getting a fitness certificate is a long process and he would take at least four months to complete the process. However, he promised to give him a certificate in a day if he would pay him. The accused took ₹2,500 from Zhalte and made a fake fitness certificate in his name by forging the signature of the concerned doctor, Jitendra Pawar, senior inspector of the Bhoiwada police station said.

On January 11, Surekha Kadam, a medical record technician in the KEM Hospital, filed a cheating and forgery case. She was in charge of the medical record officer on January 9, states the complaint. Deputy superintendent Dr Chetana Kantharia and Dr Santosh Salagare from the medicine department called Kadam and another person Rajendra Kamble and started inquiring about Shrivardhankar.

The hospital authorities then unearthed that the accused had given forged documents to Zhalte.

The accused was working on a contractual basis and was assigned to give ‘case papers’ to patients in the hospital.

Based on the inquiry, the accused was arrested on January 13 from Virar. He was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till January 17, said Kamble.