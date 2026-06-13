KEM probe finds MBBS student’s remarks objectionable, disciplinary action to be taken today

Mumbai: A fact-finding committee constituted by the Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital in Parel has found certain remarks made by final-year MBBS student Sejal Pawar during a live show hosted by comedian Pranit More to be “objectionable and insensitive”. The comments fell short of the dignity, empathy and professional responsibility expected of a medical student, the institute said in a statement released on Friday.

Sejal Pawar is a final year MBBS student

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Pawar’s parents/ guardians have been asked to appear before the institute on Saturday, when she will undergo counselling in their presence. A disciplinary order, as deemed appropriate by the competent authority, will be issued subsequently and communicated in writing, the statement said.

The show in question was recorded around three months ago, and video clips circulating online show Pawar recounting anecdotes from anatomy training and speaking about male cadavers, while another audience member, Himanshu Jangra, claimed that spending on a date entitled men to physical intimacy.

The Maharashtra cyber police have booked Pawar, Jangra and More over the remarks, while the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned More and Jangra for glorifying and applauding non-consensual conduct towards a woman and sexual coercion.

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{{^usCountry}} Pawar has already tendered an unconditional apology for her comments. On Thursday, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at KEM Hospital said the online campaign against her had crossed into “targeted harassment” and “person vilification”, while acknowledging that her comments were inappropriate, and did not reflect the values expected of medical professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar has already tendered an unconditional apology for her comments. On Thursday, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at KEM Hospital said the online campaign against her had crossed into “targeted harassment” and “person vilification”, while acknowledging that her comments were inappropriate, and did not reflect the values expected of medical professionals. {{/usCountry}}

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In the statement issued on Friday, the Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital said it had received multiple complaints by email on June 10 regarding the alleged comments by Pawar, following which it constituted a preliminary fact-finding committee comprising senior faculty members. The panel reviewed the complete video recording of the show and interacted with Pawar before submitting its report to the dean’s office, officials aware of the matter said.

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According to the preliminary findings, some of the statements made during the programme were inconsistent with the standards expected of members of the medical profession and may have caused distress.

KEM said it strongly disapproved of any conduct or public communication that undermined the dignity of patients, deceased persons, their families, the medical profession or the reputation of the institution. It said the matter was being handled through due process in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, university regulations and institutional disciplinary rules.

The college has also initiated corrective and preventive measures, including circulation of NMC guidelines on professional responsibilities, ethical conduct and responsible use of public and social media by medical students. It said it was exploring legal avenues and approaching relevant authorities and platforms for removal of online clips or posts considered insensitive or objectionable, wherever permissible under law.

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In the statement, KEM further clarified that issues relating to clinical attendance or postings referred to in the preliminary report would be examined separately at the institutional level, and cautioned against drawing premature conclusions on that aspect.

Senior officials told HT that the ongoing exercise was only a preliminary inquiry and any action taken at this stage was likely to be limited in nature.

“The findings of the initial probe will provide basic information about the matter and could lead to preliminary action. A more detailed inquiry involving multiple stakeholders and agencies will follow, and only after a comprehensive review can any major decision be considered – such as terminating her or shifting her to any other college or similar measures,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

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Officials also dismissed demands for revoking the student’s licence or barring her from medical practice, saying she had not yet completed her MBBS and therefore did not hold a medical licence. Any action affecting a student’s academic or professional future would have to pass through several institutional and regulatory layers, including bodies involved in medical education, allotment of seats and licensing, officials said.

“Without a comprehensive and all-encompassing inquiry by relevant authorities and committees, no major decision can be taken,” the official quoted earlier said.

HT reached out to Pawar to seek her comments but did not receive any response.