Kherwadi blaze: Cop, with 95% burns, succumbs to injuries

Mumbai: The assistant sub-inspector Arvind Khot, who had sustained 95 per cent burn injuries in the fire at the Kherwadi police station’s store room, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Khot, who was critically injured on Monday afternoon, was rushed to the Sion hospital and later was shifted to the Masina Hospital in Byculla.

“Khot was declared dead on Tuesday morning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam, Zone VIII. He added that inquiries into the incident had ruled out any negligence of the police station personnel.

“There have been a lot of rumours since Monday, but we wish to state that the fire was an accident. The exact reason behind the fire will only be clear after the fire brigade submits its report,” said the deputy commissioner.

Khot’s colleagues remembered him as a dedicated policeman with a clean service record.

The fire had broken out at around 12:30 pm on Monday and Khot was caught in the flames as he was in the store room at the time. The fire brigade reached the spot within half an hour and doused the flames. The building, which also has residential units on the first floor, was declared safe around 4 pm after a thorough examination.

An Accidental Death Report will be registered in the Kherwadi police station in connection with Khot’s death, said officers.