Kingpin of all women gang robbing women at Mumbai railway station nabbed

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 68-year-old member of an all-women gang, wanted for stealing from several long distance train passengers, in Kurla on Monday.

Explaining their modus operandi, GRP officers said the three women, all from Solapur, would look for potential victims among women passengers of trains leaving from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla, and steal their luggage after befriending and pretending to help them board with their luggage.

“The three used to talk to women commuters, advising them like an elderly family member to keep their bags next to them and watch out for thieves before escaping with their valuable luggage,” said a officer from Kurla GRP.

On July 16, the gang robbed a woman named Ilsi Varghese (40), who was travelling to Kerala by Netravati Express. They decamped with a bag containing valuables while feigning to help her. Verghese said the bag contained jewellery worth ₹2.81 lakh.

She realised that she had been robbed only after reaching Kerala, following which she approached the GRP with a complaint.

The GRP officers scanned the CCTV recordings of platform number one of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, from where Vergese had boarded the train and were able to find the footage of the three women seen entering the station. They were identified by the victim.

“We found out through our informers that the women were residents of Solapur,” said inspector Gajanan Shedge, from Kurla GRP.

After obtaining their addresses, the GRP officers raided their houses but could only find one of them - Lakshmibai Maruti Jadhav. Her associates Shantibai Gaikwad (65) and Renuka Jadhav (60) had fled by the time and were now being hunted by the police force.

The police arrested Jadhav and recovered gold jewellery worth ₹2.02 lakh from her possession. “Jadhav is the mastermind of the gang. We have arrested her for theft under Section 379 of the IPC,” said Shedge.