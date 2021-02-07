Koparkhairane is first ward in Navi Mumbai to be garbage bin-free

Koparkhairane has now become the first civic ward in Navi Mumbai to be free of any public garbage bin. NMMC is aiming at making Navi Mumbai a garbage bin-free city in its attempt to rank atop in the country in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Navi Mumbai civic chief Abhijit Bangar has started ward-wise review of work being undertaken for Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Bangar said, “There is no garbage bin at any public place in Koparkhairane anymore. It is an important milestone in making our city garbage bin-free. However, we need to ensure that the residents do not throw any garbage in the areas from which the bins have been removed or where beautification has been undertaken. I have issued strict instructions to our officials on the issue.”

He added that instructions have been given to other wards to follow Koparkhairane’s example.

Bangar said, “Steps are taken to ensure segregation of dry and wet garbage at the household level itself. Just as it is being done in housing societies, the segregation should happen in slums and gaothan areas as well. Garbage collection vans will make regular trips and ensure the mandatory segregation and collection of garbage. Local residents are being informed about the timings while red colour garbage boxes have been placed in gaothans and slums for garbage collection.”

NMMC has asked the residents to make use of a compost basket for scientific disposal of garbage. The natural fertilizer can be used in flower pots in the house.

Bangar added, “I have asked my officials to ensure that housing societies generating over 50kg of garbage have a composting project within their premises. It is very important that the residents actively participate in the cleanliness drive. It will ensure Navi Mumbai gets the first rank in Swachh Survey 2021.”