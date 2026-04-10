Kurar resident arrested over terror funding links

MUMBAI: The Kurar police on Thursday arrested a man identified as Mohammad Islam Khan for allegedly travelling to Kuwait multiple times under a forged passport and conducting illicit transactions, including the transfer of funds via the hawala route, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

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The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, the Passports Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and assets worth ₹14.23 lakh have been seized from his two residences in the Pathanwadi area, police said.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on Wednesday, the complainant, who serves with the anti-terrorism cell attached to the Kurar police station, received crucial intelligence from the special branch of Mumbai Police about Ismail Khan having obtained a passport under the alias ‘Salim Sheikh’ using forged documents, travelling to Kuwait several times to conduct illicit transactions.

Following the tipoff, the Kurar police recovered photographs of him with his second wife, of the wife conducting a cash transaction involving lakhs of rupees at an unidentified individual’s office. Acting on this intelligence, a police team visited the Pathanwadi area. From the accused’s first home, they seized a passport that he had obtained under the name ‘Sheikh Salim’ by submitting forged documents, Indian currency worth ₹1.94 lakh, Kuwaiti currency, a tablet, and an iPhone. Subsequently, the police raided his second residence, and seized cash worth ₹10.53 lakh, a passport that had been revoked by the Hyderabad regional passport office, yet another passport, a driving license, an international debit card, and a ‘Global Card’ bearing the name ‘Mohammad Zahid’.

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused was detained on Wednesday for questioning and arrested on Thursday,” an officer from Kurar police station said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused was detained on Wednesday for questioning and arrested on Thursday,” an officer from Kurar police station said. {{/usCountry}}

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