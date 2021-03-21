Labourer found dead near same spot where Hiran's body was discovered
Mumbra police officers said that the deceased was standing at the small hillock at Retibunder from where he slipped off and fell into a creek.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:29 AM IST
44-year-old labourer’s body was found near Mumbra creek on Saturday morning, the same spot where Thane-based car spare parts dealer Mansukh Hiran’s body was found on March 5.
