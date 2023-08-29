New RTO office awaits CM for inauguration

NAVI MUMBAI

Navi Mumbai, India - June 28, 2023:The new RTO building to start from next month at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Despite three months having passed since the new Regional Transport Office (RTO) being ready after years of wait, there is still no sign of the old office shifting to the new premises. Lack of availability of time of chief minister Eknath Shinde for inauguration is being cited for the delay which is costing lakhs of rupees in rent for the existing premises.

The existing Deputy RTO office has been functioning from a rented premises at Mumbai APMC market in Vashi since 2004. In 2015-16 CIDCO offered a plot in sector 19 of Nerul for the RTO office. After several delays work on the new building was finally completed in June this year, four years after its construction started.

The new ground plus four storey building has been constructed at a cost of over ₹9 cr but remains unoccupied. The RTO officials and personnel have over the years managed to work from various galas in the building partly rented for which ₹3.56 lakh is reportedly paid as rent by RTO every month.

When contacted, deputy RTO Hemangini Patil confirmed, “We are waiting for chief minister Sir’s date for the inauguration.”

Said Inbraj Pandian, a social worker, “The visitors to the RTO office and those working there have been facing several hassles over the years. The working conditions are bad with no ventilation. There is a space crunch leading to crowding at all times.”

He added, “When the new building is ready, what sense does it make to pay rent month after month? After all this is public money.”