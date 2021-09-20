Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are 99.2% full
mumbai news

Lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are 99.2% full

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems, the Vaitarna system supplies water to the western suburbs and the Island city, and the Bhatsa system provides water to the eastern suburbs of Mumbai
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Bhatsa dam in Maharashtra’s Thane district has 99.5% useful water content as of now. Of its total capacity of 717,037 M Litre, 575,700 M Litre are allotted to Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo/File)

The seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai city are now 99.2% full and this is 1% more than a year ago and 1.4% more than two years ago. Water reserves near-full capacity means there will be sufficient quantities to meet the city’s water supply requirements throughout the year and residents are unlikely to face any water-cuts.

Mumbai city receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi lakes, whose total water capacity is 1,447,363 Million Litres (M Litres). They are located in Mumbai, and the neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3,850 M Litres of water to Mumbai per day.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems- the Vaitarna system supplies water to the western suburbs and the Island city, and the Bhatsa system that provides water to the eastern suburbs.

Tulsi, Vehar, Tansa, and Modak Sagar have already overflown once this monsoon, in July. On September 13, BMC began to release water from Upper Vaitarna also, which currently has 99.3% water, as per BMC data. Water-level in Tulsi and Vehar lakes is at 100%, while it is at 99.14% for Tansa and 99.9% for Modak Sagar.

RELATED STORIES

Bhatsa dam in Thane district has 99.5% useful water content. Of its total capacity of 717,037 M Litre, 575,700 M Litre are allotted to Mumbai for use, and comprise over 40% of the annual water requirement of the city. Middle Vaitarna has 97.44% useful water content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra top cop orders immediate payment of transfer allowance

Time will tell my side of story: Sonu Sood tweets amid I-T raids

Police scan CCTV footage across half of Mumbai to nab 3 female thieves

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained at railway station ahead of Kolhapur visit
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP