Lakhs of graduates still await degree certificates from Mumbai University

Mumbai: A month after the convocation ceremony, lakhs of students from 800 affiliated colleges of the University of Mumbai (MU) are yet to receive their degree certificates.

Mumbai...20th January 2011... Mumbai University - HT Photo by Hemant Padalkar (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university had conducted its annual convocation ceremony on February 23, awarding over 200,000 degrees.

Siddhesh Nirmal, a student from Bandra College, said, “I applied for a job in an accounting firm, and they required my degree certificate, although I submitted my marksheet. When I approached the college administration, they told me that they would arrange a convocation ceremony at the end of May or early June and distribute degree certificates. As of now, the college has not received our degree certificate from MU.”

“The convocation ceremony of the students for the academic year 2021-22 was held on February 23. After the ceremony, all the colleges affiliated with the university were ordered to hold the ceremony within a month. However, no college has conducted a convocation ceremony so far. Because of this, the students have not received their degree certificates even after passing out a year ago,” Pradeep Sawant, a senior senate member of MU, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the university administration said, “The certificates of 50% students are still not ready, but they will be sent to their colleges in the next four days. The graduation ceremony at the college-level will be held in the first week of April.”