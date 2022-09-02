Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lalbaugcha Raja: Heavy vehicles off limits as police, BMC arrange parking for devotees

Lalbaugcha Raja: Heavy vehicles off limits as police, BMC arrange parking for devotees

Published on Sep 02, 2022 12:20 AM IST



Every year, sea of visitors throng Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan. Parking is a huge issue there, thus cops and BMC arrange parking slots for the devotees. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: In order to provide parking space to a large number of visitors arriving in Lalbaug, Parel for darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja, the Mumbai traffic police in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have restricted heavy vehicles for ten days.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police stated that heavy vehicle entrance will be barred on roads in Greater Mumbai on September 1, 4, 5, and 6 from 11 am to 1 am the following day and on September 9 from 10 am to 6 am. The Greater Mumbai region has been declared off-limits to heavy trucks, as per the statement.

Where to park?

1) Kalpataru pay and park, near Gandhi Hospital at Parel (200 vehicles).

2) MCGM pay and park/ Lodha, GD Ambedkar Road, Kalachowkie (500 vehicles).

3) Cotton Green pay and park/ BPT, near Cotton Green railway station (500 vehicles).

4) MCGM pay and park/ Peninsula, BA Road, Byculla East (500 vehicles)

