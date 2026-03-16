Largest river-linking project cost rises by over ₹6,000 crore before work begins

Mumbai: The estimated cost of the 426.52-km Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project, the largest river-linking project in India, has increased by more than ₹6,000 crore even before construction has begun. The project’s revised cost has been approved at ₹94,967.66 crore, an increase of about ₹6,392 crore compared to the earlier estimate of ₹87,342 crore. The estimated cost of the 426.52-km Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project, the largest river-linking project in India, has increased by more than ₹6,000 crore even before construction has begun. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO) (Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)

The state cabinet had originally approved the project in August 2024 with the aim of diverting surplus water from eastern Vidarbha to drought-prone districts in western Vidarbha, a region that has seen a high number of farmer suicides. The irrigation project is expected to bring more than 10 lakh acres of agricultural land under irrigation.

On March 9, the state government issued a revised administrative approval for the project’s updated cost. An order issued by the Maharashtra Water Resources Department stated that the project, which earlier had an estimated cost of about ₹88,575 crore, has now been cleared at ₹94,967.66 crore.

According to the department, the project will provide irrigation to around 404,281 hectares of land. It will supply about 1,804.78 million cubic metres of water, for agriculture and industry, while also helping address domestic water needs in the region.

The project is expected to benefit eight districts in Vidarbha–Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Bhandara–covering 38 talukas. Around 31,494 hectares of land will need to be acquired for the project, and the work is expected to be carried out in phases over the next 10 years.

Speaking on the matter in the legislative council, Girish Mahajan, water resources minister, said, “The state government is requesting the central government to grant national status to the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project as it is India’s largest river linking project. With ‘national status’, the centre would provide 60% financial assistance to the project and the state government would have to bear only 40% of the cost.” He added that central financial support would significantly reduce the burden on the state exchequer.