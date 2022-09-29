Lata Mangeshkar music college to start from next month

Mumbai: The international music college set up by the Maharashtra government as a memorial to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will begin with six certificate courses from next month. The state is planning to start diploma and degree courses from next year when the college building is developed at the plot allotted at Kalina campus of Mumbai University. For now, space has been allotted on the second and third floor at the PL Deshpande Academy in Prabhadevi to run the certificate courses starting next month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Renowned musicians such as Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pandit Niladri Kumar and AR Rahman are guiding in the preparation of syllabus for the courses, officials said.

The state government wanted to start the international college as a memorial to the singer on her birth anniversary. The international college was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Ravindra Natya Mandir on Wednesday.

The courses will be one-year certificate courses and around 150 students can be enrolled for Hindustani classical music, flute, tabla, sitar, harmonium and keyboard, and music production and sound engineering, said an official from the state cultural affairs department.

“We have got space at PL Deshpande Academy for the international music college on a temporary basis where daily classes for the certification courses will start from next month,” said Prof Vishwanath Sable, director, directorate of arts. The college has been affiliated with the directorate of arts, which will issue the certificates to the students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Students can obtain a diploma and degree in the same courses once college will start entirely. We have sought guidance from the legendary musicians such as Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pandit Niladri Kumar and AR Rahman and many others for preparing the syllabus of the courses. All the legends have been in the music field for many decades and attempts are on to pass on the benefit of their experience to the students,” Sable told Hindustan Times.

The state government has decided to establish an international music college in the Kalina Campus. The proposed institution will be known as Bharat Ratna Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar International College of Music and Museum. It has allotted a 7,000 square metre plot for the college.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state has also constituted an advisory board headed by Hridaynath Mangeshkar, which will also include Usha Mangeshkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadkar and Mayuresh Pai.