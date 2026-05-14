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Latur coaching institute under scanner for NEET paper leak

While the NEET exam for undergraduate medical aspirants was held on Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the exam amid allegations of a paper leak

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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Mumbai: A coaching institute for medical aspirants in Latur is under the scanner for allegedly leaking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) question paper after a parent claimed that 42 questions in a practice test matched the actual NEET exam paper, police officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Latur coaching institute under scanner for NEET paper leak

“We have launched a preliminary inquiry based on the complaint received from the parent. We will take further action depending on the findings,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Amol Tambe told HT.

While the NEET exam for undergraduate medical aspirants was held on Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the exam amid allegations of a paper leak. A student from Nashik who allegedly obtained a physical copy of the NEET-UG ‘guess’ paper was also detained on Tuesday.

According to the complaint of the Latur-based parent, which was submitted personally to SP Amol Tambe on Tuesday night, a coaching class in the city conducted a mock test before the NEET-UG exam wherein 42 questions were exactly the same as those asked in the final NEET paper. A driver associated with the coaching class had distributed the mock paper to students before the exam, the parent alleged.

 
latur paper leak
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