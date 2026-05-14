Mumbai: A coaching institute for medical aspirants in Latur is under the scanner for allegedly leaking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) question paper after a parent claimed that 42 questions in a practice test matched the actual NEET exam paper, police officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Latur coaching institute under scanner for NEET paper leak

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“We have launched a preliminary inquiry based on the complaint received from the parent. We will take further action depending on the findings,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Amol Tambe told HT.

While the NEET exam for undergraduate medical aspirants was held on Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the exam amid allegations of a paper leak. A student from Nashik who allegedly obtained a physical copy of the NEET-UG ‘guess’ paper was also detained on Tuesday.

According to the complaint of the Latur-based parent, which was submitted personally to SP Amol Tambe on Tuesday night, a coaching class in the city conducted a mock test before the NEET-UG exam wherein 42 questions were exactly the same as those asked in the final NEET paper. A driver associated with the coaching class had distributed the mock paper to students before the exam, the parent alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Considering the seriousness of the matter, an immediate inquiry was ordered, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Considering the seriousness of the matter, an immediate inquiry was ordered, the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Latur City Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameersingh Salave has been asked to investigate the matter and take legal action if any wrongdoing is found, Tambe mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Latur City Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameersingh Salave has been asked to investigate the matter and take legal action if any wrongdoing is found, Tambe mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police have appealed to students, parents and members of the public to come forward if they have any information related to the alleged paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have appealed to students, parents and members of the public to come forward if they have any information related to the alleged paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue has once again brought attention to Latur, which is famous across Maharashtra as a coaching hub for NEET and other competitive exams; the ‘Latur Pattern’ focused on disciplined learning and strong exam preparation is also well-known. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue has once again brought attention to Latur, which is famous across Maharashtra as a coaching hub for NEET and other competitive exams; the ‘Latur Pattern’ focused on disciplined learning and strong exam preparation is also well-known. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the 2024 NEET paper leak case, investigating agencies had charged four people, including two Zilla Parishad teachers from Latur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2024 NEET paper leak case, investigating agencies had charged four people, including two Zilla Parishad teachers from Latur. {{/usCountry}}

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