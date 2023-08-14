Latur man held for making call about serial blasts in Mumbai on Independence Day

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aug 14, 2023 07:21 PM IST

He had called up on Saturday and then switched off his mobile phone, the official said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested from Latur for allegedly calling up the cyber department of Mumbai police and claiming that serial blasts would take place in Dadar in the metropolis on Independence Day, a police official said on Monday.

On the basis of his mobile phone location and other technical details, he was held from Latur, said the police. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo/ Representational)

"On the basis of his mobile phone location and other technical details, he was held from Latur. He is jobless and seems to be mentally unwell. He has been charged with criminal intimidation and other offences and has been remanded in police custody till August 17," the official said.

