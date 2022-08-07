Lawyer loses 1.57 lakh to fraud posing as Amazon executive

Mumbai: A 41-year-old advocate from Malwani in Malad was duped of ₹1.57 lakh by a cyber criminal, who asked her to update her address to deliver a washing machine that she had booked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the advocate, on July 2, she had ordered a washing machine through Amazon for her house in Raigad. She said that the date of delivery was July 12. However, on July 8, the woman received a call from one Manish Kumar.

Kumar told her that he was an executive from Amazon and that the washing machine was ready to be dispatched but she was yet to update her address so it could not be delivered.

The man sent her a link to update the address and told her to pay ₹3 as a processing fee. The woman clicked on the link and filled out a form, updated her credentials and paid ₹3.

“Within 15 minutes, I received messages from three of my bank accounts that in all ₹1.57 lakh had been transferred through six different transactions to some unknown accounts,” said the lawyer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When she realised that she had been duped, the woman called up the number from which Kumar had called but did not get any response.

“We registered the case on Saturday and are tracking the number through which the call was made. Since the fraud was aware of the Amazon shopping done by the victim, we are not ruling out the role of any insider,” said an officer from Malwani police station.