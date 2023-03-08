Light showers bring down temp, AQI

Mumbai: The city experienced unseasonal rains on Tuesday morning, which occurred on account of both westerly (moisture-bearing) and easterly winds (hot and dry) clashing over parts of central India, including the Konkan coast. Though the city’s base weather station in Santacruz reported NIL rainfall as of 8:30am Tuesday, other areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw thunder, lightning and even hail showers as a result. when the daily maximum temperature settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius.

Though this was down from the season’s highest reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, the daytime temperature remained 4 degrees Celsius above normal. Air quality, too, improved considerably, settling at a ‘moderate’ 139 as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. This was down from a ‘poor’ 246 on March 6, primarily due to high wind speeds that helped disperse pollutants. Daytime temperatures will peak between 33-37 degrees Celsius over the next week, while partly cloudy conditions will give way to clearer skies from March 9, per the India Meteorological Department’s forecast.