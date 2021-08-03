Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Limited use of simulator irks Spicejet pilots

SpiceJet airline’s simulators are being used in a limited manner for the past four months, which has resulted in many pilots not being able to perform their proficiency checks and hence are not able to fly, said sources
By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:14 AM IST
SpiceJet airline’s simulators are being used in a limited manner for the past four months, which has resulted in many pilots not being able to perform their proficiency checks and hence are not able to fly, said sources. Around 150 pilots are likely to be affected due to the non-availability of simulators.

Pilot proficiency check (PPC) is conducted every six months, using a flight simulator to continue flying. Sources say that SpiceJet has grounded a good number of its aircraft on account of non-payment of lease rentals in addition to those planes which have been pulled out of operations due to low travel demand amid the pandemic. Due to this, a good number of its pilots are not getting to fly.

The airline in an email to the pilots on Monday has assured them to address the issue soon.

A SpiceJet spokesperson, in a statement to the paper, too confirmed the delay in the proficiency checks of some of its Boeing fleet pilots. “As most of you will be aware that our simulator availability has been somewhat limited for the past four months. This has resulted in several of you having lost your PPC currency,” SpiceJet said in an email sent to its pilots Monday morning. “We want to assure you that this situation is temporary and could persist for some more time. In the process we are also fully aware and sensitive to the matter that those pilots with PPC expired are not being paid any compensation under the prevailing salary payment scheme,” the letter stated.

The spokesperson said, “The proficiency checks of some Boeing 737 Pilots have been delayed. All Boeing 737 Pilots will undergo their ‘recurrent training and proficiency checks’ as required by regulations as the quantum of flying increases over the coming weeks.”

Senior airline sources alleged that SpiceJet has slowed down on proficiency checks for some of its pilots as a large number of its Boeing fleet is also grounded on account of non-payment of lease rentals apart from the general grounding due to low travel demand. Since pilots are not current and are not flying, the airline is not paying them as per their contract, they alleged

However, SpiceJet spokesperson said that all pilots including those whose licence is not current (Proficiency Test not done) are also being paid.

