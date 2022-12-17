LIVE | 'To save Maharashtra...': NCP's Ajit Pawar, Uddhav and 'halla bol' vs BJP

Mumbai is witnessing a massive rally on Saturday as the

took out a ‘Halla Bol’ protest march against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, which is convening a counter-protest in the city.

The ‘Halla Bol’ march started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover, while the Shinde camp's ‘Maafi Mango Andolan’ will be held across Mumbai. This is the first combined show of strength of the MVA constituents – the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – since the Shiv Sena split with the Eknath Shinde faction that joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and toppled their government. Key leaders from the three parties are set to participate in the rally.

As many as 2,500 police personnel have been deployed on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place, officials said. Moreover, 317 police officers, 1,870 constables, 22 platoons of State Reserve Police Force and at least 30 squads of Riot Control Police will be on hand to maintain law and order, they added.