Local trains for all in Mumbai? Not on Belapur-Kharkopar line

Even as local train services have resumed for the general public, the suburban railway corridor between Belapur and Kharkopar is still operational for essential service workers only.

The suburban railway corridor between Belapur and Kharkopar has only eight local train services that operate throughout a day. The general public is not allowed to travel during peak hours.

The first train on the corridor operates between Nerul at 7.45am to Kharkopar, the last train between Kharkopar railway station and Nerul operates at 7.16pm. The first train between Belapur and Kharkopar operates at 8.15am.

Central Railway (CR) stated that action would be taken regarding the local train operations.

“We will be looking into the matter,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Passenger associations have demanded immediate resumption of all local train services between these stations. “It is unfortunate that despite local train services resuming for the public, there is no train service between Belapur and Kharkopar. Coronavirus

cases in Navi Mumbai are less and the Central Railway should immediately resume local train services on this route.” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

Belapur- Kharkopar (12.5km) railway section is the first phase of the Belapur-Uran railway corridor. The first phase of the corridor opened in November 2018.