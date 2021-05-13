Lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra till June 1. What's allowed, what's not

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1, 7am to break the chain of transmission. The state government made it mandatory for everyone entering the state to carry a negative RT-PCR report.

The government in the order said all the restrictions imposed under 'Break the Chain' orders dated April 13, 21 and 29, along with new additions will be imposed in the state till June 1. Earlier, the ongoing lockdown was supposed to end on May 15.

Here's a list of new restrictions imposed in the state to control the curve of Covid-19 infections:

Any person entering Maharashtra by any mode of transportation will be required to carry a negative RT-PCR report, which will have to be issued from up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

The restrictions that were earlier applicable to persons arriving from places of 'sensitive origin' will now be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country, the order stated.

Not more than two people-driver, cleaner/helper- may be allowed to travel in the same, in case of cargo, carriers. If the cargo carriers are originating from outside the state, then a negative RT-PCR report will be required for entry. The test will have to be done from upto a maximum of 48 hours before the time of entry and will be valid for two days.

Local DMA is required to keep a vigil on rural markets and APMCs for Covid appropriate behaviour. In case the DMA finds a place difficult to manage and discipline, he or she may decide on a case-to-case basis to shut them and impose further restrictions.

Milk collection, transport and processing may be allowed without restrictions but its retail sale will be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops selling essentials goods or through home delivery.

Personnel engaged in airport and port services and are needed for the movement of cargo related to medicines and equipment for Covid-19 management are allowed to travel through local, mono or metro services.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 46,781 new Covid-19 cases and 816 fatalities, according to the state health bulletin. The active caseload of the state stands at over 546,000.