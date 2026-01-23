Lodha says KEM Hospital should be renamed, draws sharp reactions from doctors and alumni

MUMBAI: Amid the political discussion on renaming British-era landmarks, the BJP’s Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday suggested that the BMC review whether King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital should continue to carry its colonial-era name. The minister was speaking at the 100th-anniversary programme of the hospital and its affiliated GS Medical College, where he also pushed for a stronger integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital systems in public healthcare. KEM Hospital in Parel (HT Photo)

Lodha said that the name of the landmark hospital symbolised British rule and had little relevance in present-day India. “Even after celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, many symbols of British rule still remain,” he said. “The name ‘King Edward’ represents colonial rule. It has no connection with India today. Therefore, the civic body should think about changing it.”

The suggestion to revisit the hospital’s name drew mixed reactions from the medical community. A senior official at KEM Hospital said the institution was a globally recognised brand, whose hospital’s identity had been built over decades. “Such decisions need careful thought,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Amol Kolhe, Member of Parliament and an alumnus of KEM, said the institution’s legacy went far beyond its name. “For over a century, KEM has produced doctors who learn not just medicine but humanity,” he said. “With due respect, the need of the hour is not renaming but fixing systemic issues, doctor-patient ratios, the load on resident doctors, and strengthening public health infrastructure.”

The KEM debate is not new. In 2018, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had demanded that the hospital be renamed after social reformer Anandi Gopal Joshi, reviving questions around legacy, identity and symbolism. Senior surgeon and KEM alumnus Dr Sanjay Nagral, who spent almost 20 years as an undergraduate, postgraduate and staff member in the hospital, said that changes in nomenclature did not change the ground reality.

“This debate has come up even in the past,” he said. “KEM is known globally by that name, and over the decades it has come to represent public healthcare for millions. Historically, the hospital was set up to strengthen health infrastructure in the city at a time when access was limited. The name KEM is like a brand and is paradoxically synonymous with nationalism and local pride.” Dr Nagral added that it was far more important to focus on public health infrastructure, staffing and patient care than symbolic renaming.

Strong opposition also came from doctors’ bodies and unions. Tushar Jagtap, convenor of the Healing Hands Unity Panel, said, “If there is so much energy for renaming, why not focus on potholes, crumbling infrastructure and basic civic amenities? KEM is a century-old institution with a legacy that cannot be erased. If new names are to be introduced, new institutions should be built.”

Resident doctors echoed similar concerns. MARD president Amar Agame reiterated that KEM was “a global brand” and a symbol of hope for millions of patients. “While we respect national sentiments, our priority is maintaining standards of care and patient welfare,” he said.

Speaking at the anniversary, Lodha also urged the hospital to fully utilise the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), which is expected to become operational at full capacity soon. The minister noted that while KEM had been delivering high-quality healthcare, technology-driven systems could help streamline patient care and reduce bottlenecks in a hospital that handles around 6,000 outpatients daily and has a bed capacity of about 2,000.

Sangeeta Ravat, dean of KEM Hospital, said the administration’s focus was on expanding infrastructure for both patients and students. “A large-capacity hostel for students is also coming up,” she said. “Proposals have been submitted to the BMC for a new patient building with modern operation theatres, transplantation facilities, a helipad and advanced multi-organ and robotic care, particularly in cardiovascular treatment.”