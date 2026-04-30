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Longer trains, more AC local services from May 1

The augmentation is aimed at increasing capacity and improving commuter comfort without altering the overall number of services. On the Western line, the number of 15-coach trains will rise from 227 to 244

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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Mumbai: In a bid to upgrade the suburban rail network, Western Railway (WR) is set to convert 17 existing 12-coach local trains into 15-coach services and introduce 12 additional air-conditioned (AC) locals from May 1. Central Railway (CR) will also be upgrading 14 non-AC services to AC on the Harbour line from the same date.

Longer trains, more AC local services from May 1

The augmentation is aimed at increasing capacity and improving commuter comfort without altering the overall number of services. On the Western line, the number of 15-coach trains will rise from 227 to 244.

In a first, eight of the extended trains will run on the Virar–Dahanu Road section, a rapidly growing stretch that sees an average daily footfall of around 1.25 lakh commuters. However, due to operational constraints, 15-coach trains will not halt at Grant Road, Charni Road and Marine Lines stations in either direction.

Alongside capacity expansion, WR will enhance its AC network by adding 12 new 12-coach AC services. This will increase the total number of AC services from 133 to 145 on weekdays and from 106 to 118 on weekends, officials said.

 
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