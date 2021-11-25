Lotus Lake water in Nerul has high amount of required minerals for the lotuses to bloom again, says expert

Environment activists following up on the condition of the Lotus Lake in Nerul have recently conducted a water quality test to understand if it’s healthy enough for the lotus to bloom again.

To understand the contamination level and to compare the quality, the activists also collected water from Lotus Lake in Belapur’s Artist Village as well as from a regular tap and tested them.

The Total Dissolved Solid (TDS) and pH (Potential hydrogen) levels of the water were tested by a former ISRO scientist, Jagdish Math, based out of Seawoods. It was concluded in the report that the pH value of Lotus Lake in Nerul was lower than the other water samples. This meant that the Lotus Lake had become acidic due to the invasive species in the lake and fertilizers due to Chestnut Plantation. Higher value of TDS at Lotus Lake in Nerul, however, shows that the water still has a high amount of required minerals that gives a hope for faster rejuvenation.

“I do not think anything can stop the growth of the lotus in the lake, except for other species of water plants. The water is good enough for the growth of lotus,” Math said.

After getting the waters tested, the activists have decided to put the seeds of lotus in the lake but the problem now is that of the water hyacinth growing in the lake.

“The water quality is fine, only hyacinth seems to be a problem. If this is removed, the lotus can bloom in the pond as before. To keep the lake clean and safe, the cooperation of the local people is necessary. We will try to plant lotus plants and lotus seeds as well before rain starts,” Dharmesh Barai from Team Environment Life said.

The greens will now soon meet Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner requesting to help them get the lake cleaned following which its beauty can be restored.