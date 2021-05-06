Low on vaccine stock, Mumbai’s BKC centre inoculating only 18-44yr olds today

A day after it reported crowding and many senior citizens had to be turned away, Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Jumbo Vaccination Centre stopped inoculation for 45+ age group and said it will only give first doses to those in the 18-44 age group, with prior appointment.

BMC officials confirmed that vaccination for 45+ age group will remain shut at the centre as it has already slotted beneficiaries as per the availability of vaccine doses. In fact, availability of vaccine has remained an issue despite BMC receiving more than 100,000 vaccine doses in the past 48 hours.

Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of BKC vaccination centre, said, “Vaccination for 45+ is shut as there is inadequate supply. Yesterday, we got 8,000 doses and it is not enough.”

The BMC put up a board outside BKC Jumbo centre on Thursday saying, “Vaccination will only be available for beneficiaries with today’s appointment for Covishield in the age group of 18 years to 44 years between 9am and 5pm.”

Also Read | Maharashtra breaches 900-death mark for second time

Technical glitches also stalled work elsewhere. In a tweet on Thursday, the BMC said, “The new vaccination centre at Transit Camp in Dharavi could not be activated today due to technical glitches. Citizens with slots booked there are requested to go to Urban Health Centre. It will be taken up on priority.”

Long queues were observed at several other vaccination centres in the city, including Dahisar Jumbo Centre, NESCO jumbo centre, Rajawadi Hospital, and KEM Hospital.

The BMC has issued a list of 75 vaccination centres where vaccination for 45+ is being done for first and second dose on Thursday. However, Covaxin is being given only to those requiring second dose. Vaccination of 18-44 age group is on at five vaccination centres where 2,500 citizens will be vaccinated.