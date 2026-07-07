Lt-col booked for stalking colleague during marathon

MUMBAI: A woman army officer has registered a complaint against a lieutenant-colonel for stalking her during the Tata Mumbai Marathon in January. The offence has been transferred to the Azad Maidan police after the officer lodged the complaint online, based on which a first information report (FIR) was registered in Kolkata.

(Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The complainant is a Ludhiana resident currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir. Like the accused, she too is a lieutenant-colonel. “The complainant is a single mother, who had registered offences against the accused in Dehradun in September, 2005 and September, 2003, for stalking and harassing her,” said an officer with the Azad Maidan police.

The complainant was filed on January, 18, 2026, the day of the marathon. As she crossed the finish line, the complainant allegedly encountered the accused, who tried to approach her from the crowd and cheer her. He also attempted engage her in conversation. Alarmed, given earlier encounters with the accused, she ran forward to avoid interacting with him.

Police said the accused lieutenant-colonel had earlier posted pictures online of the complainant and him together, which made her uncomfortable. His conduct had caused her fear, mental distress and a constant sense of insecurity, she said in her complaint. She has been provided security by the Punjab police but that applies only under their jurisdiction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have accepted her online statement, which requests us to investigate the matter and take legal action against the accused,” said the police officer. The accused has been booked for stalking under section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have accepted her online statement, which requests us to investigate the matter and take legal action against the accused,” said the police officer. The accused has been booked for stalking under section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. {{/usCountry}}