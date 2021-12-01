LTT to soon house another restaurant on wheels

MUMBAI Passengers travelling from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in the city in 2022 can expect a restaurant on wheels with more than one railway coach and a beautified garden across it.

The Central Railway is planning to open a bigger restaurant on wheels with additional railway coaches and beautified space for the visitors after the restaurant on wheels at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) received a good response from guests.

The additional coaches will be introduced on railway stations that have space.

“The response from the restaurant on wheels has been good. There have been queues outside the restaurant multiple times. We are planning to introduce additional coaches and beautify the area around to accommodate more visitors on railway stations, where space is available.” said a senior Central Railway official.

With one additional coach, the restaurant on wheels can accommodate 40 more guests.Similar restaurants will also be opened at Kalyan, Borivali, Igatpuri, Lonavala, Nagpur, Miraj, Chinchwad, Baramati and Akurdi stations in Maharashtra.

The present restaurant on wheels has 10 tables with its interiors painted with the suburban railway theme. Within a fortnight after the launch, nearly 10,000 visitors visited the place.

The city’s first restaurant on wheels opened for visitors on October 18 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT). The 24/7 operational restaurant has been opened at the P’D Mello entrance of the terminus.

Central Railway introduced the restaurant to increase income under non-fare revenue. The railway will earn Rs.42 lakh per annum from the restaurant at CSMT.