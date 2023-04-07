Man held for capturing videos of women in Sinhagad Express

Kalyan: The Kalyan GRP, with the help of passengers of the Sinhagad Express, on Thursday, arrested a 26-year-old man who was allegedly capturing videos of female commuters inside the train for the last three days.

The accused – identified as Mohammad Ashraf – is a teacher at a madrasa. He was caught red-handed by male co-passengers while capturing a video on Thursday. After that, an argument ensued between the accused and passengers and when the train reached Kalyan station, he was handed over to the GRP.

Senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP, Mukesh Daghe, said, “A case has been registered against Ashraf and he has been arrested. Ashraf is working as a teacher in a madrasa.”

As the incident took place between Pune-Karjat stations on the Central Railway line, the case was handed over to the Karjat Railway Police along with Ashraf on Thursday evening. The train was heading to Mumbai from Pune.

“Many employed passengers travel between Pune and Mumbai on Sinhagad Express every day. For the past few days, the passengers had noticed this person shooting videos of women on his mobile phone. Finally, on Thursday morning, the passengers travelling in this express were waiting for the opportunity and confronted him,” said an officer of Kalyan GRP, who did not wish to be named.

“The accused claimed that it is his mobile and he can take pictures and videos of whatever he wants. This led to the argument,” added the officer. “Further, as the angry passengers caught him red-handed, they dropped him at Kalyan station and handed him over to the railway police.”

