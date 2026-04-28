Maha extends support to 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government extended its support to the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2025, which proposes the automatic removal of central or state ministers, including chief ministers and the prime minister, if they are jailed or detained for 30 consecutive days for serious offenses. The support was conveyed on Monday to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to review the controversial amendment and submit a report after consulting all stakeholders.

Mumbai, India - July 18, 2023: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis step in on the Second day of the monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The JPC was in Mumbai for a two-day visit where it met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior home department officials, and state human rights commission members.

During the meeting, the state government extended its support to the bill. “On behalf of the state government, we supported the bill because it will bring greater accountability and morality and decriminalise the political spectrum,” said a senior official privy to the development.

“Allaying concerns that it could be misused against political opponents, the chief minister noted that the country has a strong judicial system and that any gross misuse of the law is unlikely,” the official added.

However, a government insider disclosed that the chief minister suggested one change to the bill. “As per the current draft, the provisions would apply if a minister, chief minister, or prime minister is detained or jailed for 30 consecutive days for an offence carrying a sentence of five years or more. The chief minister suggested revisiting this threshold and considering whether it should apply only to offences punishable by seven years or more,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, during a media interaction, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who heads the joint parliamentary committee (JPC), stressed that the bill’s objective is to make the country’s democracy more accountable and responsible. “There is a general perception among people that those in power remain immune despite being involved in serious offences. This will change once the provisions are implemented,” the Bhubaneswar MP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, during a media interaction, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who heads the joint parliamentary committee (JPC), stressed that the bill’s objective is to make the country’s democracy more accountable and responsible. “There is a general perception among people that those in power remain immune despite being involved in serious offences. This will change once the provisions are implemented,” the Bhubaneswar MP said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to concerns that the bill could be misused against political opponents, she said such apprehensions had been considered. “We respect the Opposition’s opposition to the proposed amendments to the bill. We have received several concerns and suggestions, which will be carefully examined to prepare a well-considered report,” Sarangi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to concerns that the bill could be misused against political opponents, she said such apprehensions had been considered. “We respect the Opposition’s opposition to the proposed amendments to the bill. We have received several concerns and suggestions, which will be carefully examined to prepare a well-considered report,” Sarangi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The JPC already visited three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana - for discussions on the bill, and Maharashtra is the fourth. On Tuesday, the committee is expected to meet members from the Maharashtra National Law University, Maharashtra Judicial Academy and Bombay Mumbai Bar Association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The JPC already visited three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana - for discussions on the bill, and Maharashtra is the fourth. On Tuesday, the committee is expected to meet members from the Maharashtra National Law University, Maharashtra Judicial Academy and Bombay Mumbai Bar Association. {{/usCountry}}

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