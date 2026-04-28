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Maha extends support to 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill

The JPC was in Mumbai for a two-day visit where it met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior home department officials, and state human rights commission members.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government extended its support to the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2025, which proposes the automatic removal of central or state ministers, including chief ministers and the prime minister, if they are jailed or detained for 30 consecutive days for serious offenses. The support was conveyed on Monday to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to review the controversial amendment and submit a report after consulting all stakeholders.

Mumbai, India - July 18, 2023: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis step in on the Second day of the monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The JPC was in Mumbai for a two-day visit where it met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior home department officials, and state human rights commission members.

During the meeting, the state government extended its support to the bill. “On behalf of the state government, we supported the bill because it will bring greater accountability and morality and decriminalise the political spectrum,” said a senior official privy to the development.

“Allaying concerns that it could be misused against political opponents, the chief minister noted that the country has a strong judicial system and that any gross misuse of the law is unlikely,” the official added.

However, a government insider disclosed that the chief minister suggested one change to the bill. “As per the current draft, the provisions would apply if a minister, chief minister, or prime minister is detained or jailed for 30 consecutive days for an offence carrying a sentence of five years or more. The chief minister suggested revisiting this threshold and considering whether it should apply only to offences punishable by seven years or more,” he said.

 
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