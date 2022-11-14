Maha govt committed to ending traffic woes in Thane: CM Shinde

Thane: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his government was committed to resolving the traffic problems in Thane. Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane district - his home turf - was speaking at the inauguration of the long-awaited third bridge on the Kalwa Creek.

“Pothole-free roads and better connectivity is our vision. We have taken up several such projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Concrete roads are the need of the hour. Filling potholes every year is not the answer,” asserted Shinde, while speaking at the ceremony.

Another lane of the bridge will be set open by December 1, Shinde said.

This bridge will help commuters connect between Thane city to Kalwa and Thane- Belapur to Navi Mumbai as well. As per the MMRDA 93% of the work of the bridge is over, however, in order to decongest, the police commissioner’s office to the Kalwa chowk- Belapur Road route has been opened.

There are three bridges above Kalwa creek, the first bridge was built in 1863 during the British Raj and was shut for traffic in 2016, due to its dangerous state and is now a heritage site. The second bridge was built in 1995, however, cannot handle the increasing traffic movement on the stretch.

The new bridge work was initiated in 2014 which is 2.20 km long and the total cost for the project is ₹183.66 crore. Once completely built it will be a 5-lane bridge.

The other vital bridge which was inaugurated was the Mumbra Y bridge at National Highway No 4.

“This particular bridge will help save at least 30 minutes of travel time. National Highway 4 is vital for those connecting from Kalyan-Dombivli Shilphata Navi Mumbai. The heavy vehicles from JNPT and those heading to Gujarat will also have relief due to this bridge,” said Shinde.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, CM also inaugurated road works worth ₹444 crore, assuring the work for these roads will be taken up soon. This will ensure the city has better quality roads in the future. The works include roads across Kalyan-Dombivli worth ₹360 crore, road work in Dombivli MIDC worth ₹57 crore and road work worth ₹26 crore from Dombivli station to Sagaon, Manpada.

