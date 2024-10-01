Maharashtra government gives ‘Rajyamata-Gomata’ status to indigenous cows

Mumbai: Maha govt gives ‘Rajyamata-Gomata’ status to indigenous cows

The Maharashtra government has granted ‘Rajyamata-Gomata’ status to indigenous breeds of cows in the state, the first time such a title has been conferred by the state on any creature. The state will also give ₹50 per day to goshalas for the upkeep of these cows.

The decision is an attempt by the Mahayuti government to play the Hindutva card ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra, reinforcing the spiritual and cultural significance of the cow in Indian society.

Dairy farmers, however, are not impressed. What they really need, they point out, is a viable price for the milk they produce.

The decision to grant an honorific to indigenous cows was taken by the Mahayuti government on Monday, after which chief minister Eknath Shinde attended a Bhagwat Satsang, a religious conclave, organised by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik at Mira-Bhayandar on Monday. The conclave was attended by Hindu religious leaders including Jagadguru Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, who had earlier suggested the ‘Rajyamata’ status for indigenous cows.

At the conclave, Avimukteshwaranand said he was pleased with the Shinde government’s decision, while the chief minister himself said his government would do what was required for the protection of “Sanantan Dharm”.

Dairy farmers rear both desi cows as well as hybrids. The desi variants include Devani and Lal Kandhari in Marathwada, Khillar in Western Maharashtra, Dangi in North Maharashtra, and Gavlau in Vidharbha.

According to the cattle census of 2019, the number of desi cows in Maharashtra declined to 46,13,632, from 50,53,490, a decrease of 8.7% from the previous census of 2012. On other hand, the number of cross-bred cows in the state rose to 44,00,819 from 32,07,011, an increase of 37.22%, during the same period.

A Government Resolution issued by the state Dairy Development Department on Monday said, “These cows (indigenous species) were called “kamdhenu” and they carry scientific, religious and economic importance. Considering the significance of cows in ancient Indian culture, and the utility of cow products such as milk, Gomutra and others in ayurvedic treatment, organic farming it has been decided to declare indigenous breeds of cows as ‘Rajyamata-Gomata’.”

The order suggests that by supporting indigenous cow breeds, the state hopes to help boost their numbers. “This scheme will be implemented online by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission,” says a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Indigenous cows are a boon to our farmers. So we have decided to grant this (’Rajyamata’) status to them. We have also decided to extend help for the rearing of indigenous cows at Goshalas,” said Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Each district in the state will have a District Goshala Verification Committee, which would also monitor the scheme.

While political leaders play the Hindutva card with an eye on the elections, dairy farmers say the special status for cows will make no difference to them. The Milk Producers Sangharsh Samiti had launched an agitation for 33 days to get a price of ₹60 per litre for cow milk but the state government gave them a subsidy of just ₹5 per litre. Until dairy farmers get a decent price for the milk produced by indigenous breeds, they will not raise these species, they say. At present, milk producers earn only ₹35 per litre for desi cow milk.

“These are tough times for milk-producing farmers in the state. Fodder and transportation is expensive and we are not getting a good price for milk. The ruling BJP and its allies are only playing emotional politics by declaring cows as ‘Rajyamata-Gomata. Instead, the state government should implement policies that will fetch good prices for desi cow milk. If the price of desi cow’s milk increases, the cow will automatically be conserved and their numbers will rise,” says Kisan Sabha leader Dr Ajit Navale.

“The desi cow is a source of income for lakhs of farmers in the state. No one rears them for religious reasons,” he said.

‘CM’ Shinde is ‘Cow’s Man’

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand praised chief minister Eknath Shinde for granting ‘Rajyamata-Gomata’ status to desi cows. “In 78 years, no Prime Minister or Chief Minister had the courage to give ‘Rajyamata’ status to the cow but CM Shinde today took the decision and proved that only one person has a 56-inch chest and that is Shinde. He is ‘CM’, or ‘Cow’s Man’,” said the Shankaracharya.

The same Shankaracharya, a few months ago, during a visit to Matoshree, residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, had indirectly slammed Shinde and his MLAs for breaking away from the parent Shiv Sena. He had said that “the one who betrays could not be Hindu”. On Monday, while sharing the dais with Shinde, he said “the one who protects the cow is a Hindu”. He clarified that he does not support any political party and instead works for Sanatan Dharma.