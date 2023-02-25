Maha govt to start Savarkar tourism circuit

Mumbai: The Shinde-Fadnavis government has decided to create a tourism circuit dedicated to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The circuit will comprise five places, which include his birthplace Bhagur in Nashik, his hostel room at Fergusson College, Pune, and a temple called Patit Pawan Mandir that he established in Ratnagiri district. The announcement has come months after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Savarkar for his mercy petitions to the British government.

Pune, India - February 26, 2020: The hostel room of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, open for all in Fergussion College on his death anniversary in Pune, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. (Photo by Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times) (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The state tourist department has also scheduled a grand event at Bhagur to commemorate Savarkar’s death anniversary on February 26. It has also decided to develop a Savarkar theme park with a memorial and museum in the next one year.

Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that many people were unaware of the significance of the places in the Savarkar circuit, and the government would go all out to create awareness about them. “We will provide infrastructure and other facilities to make them tourist spots,” he said. “We will also collaborate with tour operators to add the Savarkar tourism circuit to their tour packages and will provide them with financial assistance, if necessary.”

The state archaeological department has already commenced restoration of Savarkar Waada, his residence at Bhagur. The Hindutva leader’s hostel room at Fergusson College, Pune, the Patit Pawan Mandir that he set up and the Ratnagiri jail where he was lodged are on the tourism circuit as well as the memorial in the name of his brother, Ganesh ‘Baburao’ Savarkar, at Sangli and Savarkar’s national memorial in Mumbai.

A native of Maharashtra, Savarkar has been a controversial name. Right-wing organisations consider him a patriot and freedom fighter but his alleged involvement in the murder of M K Gandhi cast a cloud over his credentials. Lately, he has been targeted for his mercy petitions to the British government, asking to be released from Andaman Jail. During the Maharashtra leg of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Savarkar over these petitions, fuelling a huge controversy. Rahul’s statements were condemned by the state cabinet.

Lodha declared that there was “no need to oppose Savarkar”. “He possessed good thoughts and is still inspiring people through his ideology,” he said. “I don’t know why they are opposing him, whether on account of his politics or ideological differences.”

The state tourism department has also decided to start a light-and-laser show at the Gateway of India from February 28 to commemorate the departure of the British troops. “The last British troop left India from the Gateway of India on this day,” the tourism minister said. “The show will initially be played on weekends, after which it will be conducted 24x7.”

