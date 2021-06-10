Maha makes its own draft law to protect farmers

The Maharashtra government has prepared a draft legislation intended to safeguard the interest of farmers concerned over the contentious laws brought in by the Centre and is looking to pass it in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

The state is considering bringing in some vital provisions in the draft law by proposing amendments to the Central acts. Agriculture comes under concurrent list and the states can suggest changes to the Central legislations as per the Constitutional provisions, which, however, has to be approved by the President, it is said.

The draft was discussed with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, also former Union agriculture minister, and will now be placed before the cabinet sub-committee headed by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for approval. It will also be placed before cabinet for final approval before tabling in the state legislature. The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, have opposed the provisions of Central government’s farm laws.

State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said they will make it mandatory for traders to take licence if they intend to buy agricultural produce outside Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC). They will also be bringing a system for grievance redressal of farmers in case of disputes. “The laws passed by the central government have flaws which we feel are not in the interest of the farmers. We want certain changes to be made in the legislations which were discussed in today’s meeting with the NCP chief,” Thorat said, after meeting with Pawar at his residence, along with cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil, agriculture minister Dadasaheb Bhuse and minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam on Wednesday afternoon. “For instance, a trader is allowed to buy agricultural produce on the basis of a PAN card, but what will happen in case of cheating. We have considered all these aspects while drafting our law. We will also be inserting a provision mandating licence for traders to ensure accountability,” he added.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act passed by the Centre allows a person to trade without any registration or licence outside APMC market. It is against the existing APMC law of the state that provides a security to farmers that if a buyer didn’t pay remuneration against the produce then it can be recovered from the trader concerned.

Similarly, in the ‘Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation’, there is no security provided to the agrarian community, in case of a dispute. They can approach a sub-divisional magistrate, who is already overburdened with work in the existing system and has also no jurisdiction in these matters. “The state in its draft has proposed an alternative mechanism and sought authority to formulate rules for the same,” said a minister, wishing not to be named.

Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments have passed their own laws against the Central laws. Farmers are concerned the Central laws would deprive them of minimum support price (MSP) and thus are holding protests for over a year.

The draft legislation of the state may remain silent on Minimum Support Price (MSP) as consensus over its impact is yet to be made, the minister said. To look into concerns and questions raised by various farmer groups against three farm legislations, the state had last year formed a 10-member cabinet sub-committee. Many political parties and farmers’ organisations in the state have opposed implementation of central laws. It has also asked the officials from various departments to study the laws passed by the Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. “The draft was prepared based on the study report submitted by the officials,” said the cooperation minister.