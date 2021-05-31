Maharashtra records 15,077 Covid-19 cases; fresh infections below 20k for second straight day

Maharashtra continued its downward trajectory of daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the state added 15,077 fresh infections on Monday, the latest health department bulletin showed. With this, Maharashtra’s infection tally has risen to 5,746,892, according to the bulletin. Also on the day, 184 lives were lost due to Covid-19, as the western state’s related death toll rose to 95,344, the bulletin showed further.

On Sunday, the state saw 18,600 new cases, making it the first time since March 16, that Maharashtra witnessed a single-day rise of less than 20,000 cases. A total of 17,864 people were found positive on March 16.

Monday’s bulletin also showed that the latest positivity rate stood at 7.8% as the latest positive cases were out of 193,446 tests conducted to check for the infection. However, on Sunday, 252,623 tests were conducted, as the positivity rate was recorded at 7.36%, the lowest since 7.12% on February 22. As of May 31, 35,055,054 tests have been conducted in the state.

In Mumbai, the state capital, a single-day rise of 666 was recorded, way lower than 1,062 on May 30. The city’s infection tally has thus increased to 705,288. However, 29 lives were lost on the day, as against 22 on Sunday, as Mumbai’s death toll rose to 14,826.

Earlier in the day on Monday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed shock at “heavy” vehicular traffic in Mumbai, despite strict Covid-19 norms. “I was wondering if I said anything about restrictions being listed last night but I did not,” Thackeray said, referring to his address to the state on Sunday night, in which he announced that lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra, in effect since mid-April, are being extended by 15 days from June 1.

The chief minister, who inaugurated a trial run of two Metro lines in the city, also warned that stricter curbs might be imposed if people continue to be out on roads.

