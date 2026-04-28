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Maha to roll out policy to drive unmanned systems industry growth

The government expects to present the draft policy to the Cabinet in the coming weeks. The policy seeks to create a unified regulatory and promotional framework for a wide range of unmanned technologies, going beyond conventional drone regulations.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:54 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon roll out a comprehensive Unmanned Systems Policy aimed at creating a promotional and regulatory framework to drive industry growth across manufacturing, operations, and services. The state also plans to establish an Unmanned Systems Corporation that will function as both a regulatory and facilitative body.

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The government expects to present the draft policy to the Cabinet in the coming weeks. The policy seeks to create a unified regulatory and promotional framework for a wide range of unmanned technologies, going beyond conventional drone regulations. It will cover unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous surface and underwater vehicles used in maritime operations, and ground-based unmanned systems. It is also expected to include critical electronic and digital infrastructure, such as automated signalling and intelligent transport systems in urban areas, along with agricultural support systems in rural areas.

“By creating an enabling ecosystem, the government expects to attract investment and position Maharashtra as a hub for research, development, and manufacturing of unmanned systems and their components. We have held multiple rounds of meetings with stakeholders over the past few months. The draft is expected to be placed before the Cabinet soon,” said an official from the Information Technology (IT) department.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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