Maha to roll out policy to drive unmanned systems industry growth

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon roll out a comprehensive Unmanned Systems Policy aimed at creating a promotional and regulatory framework to drive industry growth across manufacturing, operations, and services. The state also plans to establish an Unmanned Systems Corporation that will function as both a regulatory and facilitative body.

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The government expects to present the draft policy to the Cabinet in the coming weeks. The policy seeks to create a unified regulatory and promotional framework for a wide range of unmanned technologies, going beyond conventional drone regulations. It will cover unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous surface and underwater vehicles used in maritime operations, and ground-based unmanned systems. It is also expected to include critical electronic and digital infrastructure, such as automated signalling and intelligent transport systems in urban areas, along with agricultural support systems in rural areas.

“By creating an enabling ecosystem, the government expects to attract investment and position Maharashtra as a hub for research, development, and manufacturing of unmanned systems and their components. We have held multiple rounds of meetings with stakeholders over the past few months. The draft is expected to be placed before the Cabinet soon,” said an official from the Information Technology (IT) department.

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{{^usCountry}} In a recent meeting, industry representatives demanded subsidies, infrastructure for testing, and greater representation in policymaking. They pointed out that states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh offer substantial incentives and subsidies to attract investments, causing businesses to gradually shift from Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent meeting, industry representatives demanded subsidies, infrastructure for testing, and greater representation in policymaking. They pointed out that states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh offer substantial incentives and subsidies to attract investments, causing businesses to gradually shift from Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An IT department official said, “Companies are compelled to travel to facilities in places such as Pokhran and the Mahajan Field Firing Range, which is not viable for sustained operations. Establishing in-state testing zones is therefore critical. Secondly, the state lacks clarity on the use of unmanned systems in red zones, leading to restrictions in Mumbai and the MMR, despite these being potential hubs for the sector. The policy will address these concerns.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An IT department official said, “Companies are compelled to travel to facilities in places such as Pokhran and the Mahajan Field Firing Range, which is not viable for sustained operations. Establishing in-state testing zones is therefore critical. Secondly, the state lacks clarity on the use of unmanned systems in red zones, leading to restrictions in Mumbai and the MMR, despite these being potential hubs for the sector. The policy will address these concerns.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A stakeholder, who attended the meeting, said, “The state currently has one of the highest numbers of Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs), estimated at 8–9, but an urgent need exists for a structured policy framework to effectively regulate and support their growth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A stakeholder, who attended the meeting, said, “The state currently has one of the highest numbers of Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs), estimated at 8–9, but an urgent need exists for a structured policy framework to effectively regulate and support their growth.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surendra P Gangan ...Read More Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others. Read Less

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