Maha unveils policy to facilitate overseas employment for youth

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday unveiled the Global Circular Workforce Mobility Policy 2026, a five-year strategy aimed at making the state a trusted gateway for safe, regulated and skilled overseas employment. The policy aims to facilitate the deployment of 100,000 workers abroad over five years, with women accounting for more than 25% of these by the fifth year.

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Speaking at the international conference, ‘Circular Mobility of Talent’ in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that Maharashtra would develop country-specific ‘skill passports’ based on the manpower requirements of different countries. “ITIs and other training institutions will be asked to update their courses accordingly while the government will facilitate certification, documentation and pre-departure guidance,” he said. As part of the initiative, state planning body MITRA, MAHIMA and Digital India Bhashini signed an MoU to provide free language training using translation technology.

The policy has been formulated taking into account the growing global demand for skilled workers, particularly in Europe, UK, Japan, Canada, Australia and the Gulf. The policy document estimates a global shortage of 11.1 million healthcare workers by 2030 and says the European Union could have 35 million fewer working-age people by 2050. Given that Maharashtra receives the highest percentage of India’s inward remittances (20.5%), the government seeks to build a more organised system for sending skilled workers overseas.

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{{^usCountry}} The policy proposes to develop skill ecosystems linked to specific overseas markets. Germany has been identified for tool and die making, CNC and automotive work, Italy for leather and textiles among other things, Israel for tool and die and bar bending, and Japan for nursing and caregiving. The state has also mapped these skills by revenue division—while Nashik is identified with tool and die and dairy automation, Konkan with heavy electricals, steel and marine trades, Vidarbha is associated with thermal power, oilseed extraction and heavy-vehicle mechanics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy proposes to develop skill ecosystems linked to specific overseas markets. Germany has been identified for tool and die making, CNC and automotive work, Italy for leather and textiles among other things, Israel for tool and die and bar bending, and Japan for nursing and caregiving. The state has also mapped these skills by revenue division—while Nashik is identified with tool and die and dairy automation, Konkan with heavy electricals, steel and marine trades, Vidarbha is associated with thermal power, oilseed extraction and heavy-vehicle mechanics. {{/usCountry}}

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“India has labour mobility agreements with around 28 countries, with demand for skilled workers in sectors including engineering, healthcare, construction and technical services,” said Fadnavis. “According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, nearly 170 million new jobs could be created globally by 2030, while about 92 million jobs could be displaced. Apart from the training and facilitation, we will also focus on connecting skilled workers returning from abroad with industries in the state.”

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The conference was attended by consul generals and senior diplomats from Germany, France, Russia, and other countries.