Maharashtra: 8 Covid patients die as O2 supply stops due to power cut

Eight Covid-19 patients in a private hospital in flood-affected Khed tehsil of Ratnagiri district died due to disruption of oxygen supply owing to flooding and disconnection of electricity. The local administration of Ratnagiri district has begun an inquiry into it.

Two of them were reportedly on ventilator support, while the remaining six were on oxygen supply. “The hospital had been submerged in water since Thursday. The water level increased after 7am on Friday. It resulted in disconnection of electricity. After we got the call last night, the rescue team was deployed for evacuation of patients, but they could not reach the spot because of waterlogging. Relatives of one of the patients claimed their patient was not positive for Covid-19,” said Dr Sanghmitra Phule, district civil surgeon.

Datta Bhadakwad, resident deputy collector, said, “There was no shortage of oxygen, but it could not be supplied due to power outage. The administration even tried to supply oxygen temporarily, but failed because of the downpour.”