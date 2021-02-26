Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around a hundred students are without a seat even as colleges started classes in January.
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Workers sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. (HT FILE)

Even as Maharashtra education department conducted seven rounds of admissions for the first-year junior college (FYJC), it is might have to hold another round as several students are yet to be admitted in colleges.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around a hundred students are without a seat even as colleges started classes in January. “We have been getting queries from students asking if admissions will restart soon. We took down the contact details of such students and have also asked them to keep checking the portal for updates,” said an official from the deputy directorate in Mumbai.

Officials said among those who are yet to get a seat, the number of students who failed to finalise a college is high. “Students kept waiting till the end and did not take the colleges allotted to them. This left them without a seat,” said an official.

Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education in state, said, “We have conducted too many rounds so far. It is unfortunate that students are still not able to fix their preferences. We will have a discussion and see if another round is a possibility.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

There are over 97,000 vacant seats in colleges across MMR after seven admission rounds. In first-come, first-served round, students claim seats against vacancies in the portal on designated date and time. Once students claim a seat, they can confirm it in the given college.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP